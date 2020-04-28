Divya Agarwal shares cryptic post about moving on in life and we wonder if it is about ex beau Priyank Sharma

It hasn’t been long since Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla have made their relationship official and their love affair has been the talk of the town. Interestingly, while the netizens can’t stop drooling over Priyank and Benafsha’s chemistry, it has also brought his past relationship with Divya Agarwal in the spotlight. To note, Priyank was dating Divya while entered Bigg Boss 11. However, things turned sour between them they called it quits during the actor’s stint on the popular reality show.

And while Priyank has moved on in life and made his relationship official with Benafsha, Divya’s recent Instagram post has got the tongues wagging. The diva has shared a cryptic post about moving on from ‘an old chapter’ in her life and it had got everyone wondering if she is referring to Priyank here. She further emphasised that no person is wrong, instead it’s just the matter of time. This isn’t all. Divya also asserted that there is no point in spreading hatred. “When I look back in time.. I have realised “insaan galat nai hota, Waqt galat hota hai”. I know people love expressing their hate towards someone... please don’t do that... yes I did that long back.. and all I have realised I got nothing out of it.. after all whatever happened, happened for good..It’s an old chapter... please move on. Cheers to the new beginning,” she wrote.

Take a look at Divya’s cryptic post:

As of now, Divya has also moved on in life and is currently in a live in relationship with Varun Sood for a year now. Interestingly, Varun happens to be Benafsha’s ex-boyfriend.

Credits :Instagram

