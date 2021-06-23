Divya Agarwal welcomes back her ‘lobster’ Varun Sood in an adorable way; Watch Video

Divya Agarwal calls boyfriend Varun Sood her lobster as she hugs and kisses him at the airport.

The show Khatron Ke Khiladi is the most popular stunt reality show in India and it has a huge fan following. The shooting of the show was done in Cape Town, South Africa and now the shooting has been wrapped up. The contestants of the show have also returned to India. One of the contestants of the show, Varun Sood received a very adorable welcome from his girlfriend Divya Agarwal, at the airport.

The actress Divya Agarwal had the cutest surprise for her boyfriend as she waited for him to come out of the airport. She was holding a sign in her hand which read, “you’re my lobster”. It is a reference from the popular American sitcom Friends, where Phoebe says Ross is Rachel’s lobster, meaning that they share true love. Hence, Divya Agarwal showed her love for Varun with the sweet gesture. The actress and Varun soon kissed each other over the mask and hugged tightly. Divya looked adorable in a baby pink top and brown joggers, paired with white sports shoes. Varun Sood was wearing a casual t-shirt with grey trousers.

Varun Sood was one of the contestants of the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and he has recently returned to India after completing the shoot of the show. He has been dating Divya Agarwal for more than two years and the couple had been separated for such a long time due to the show, hence they could not control their happiness on seeing each other.

