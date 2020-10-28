Divya Agarwal's father passes away after fighting COVID 19; Actress and BF Varun Sood bid a heartfelt goodbye

Divya Agarwal's father Sanjay Agarwal has taken his heavenly abode after battling the novel Coronavirus. The actress and her boyfriend Varun Sood have shared emotional posts to mourn his unfortunate demise.

Divya Agarwal, who became a household name with reality show Splitsvilla 10 and Ace of Space, is grief-stricken. In a shocking and saddening piece of news, Divya's father has passed away. Divya's father, Sanjay Agarwal, had been admitted to the hospital a week ago, after testing positive for the novel Coronavirus. However, unfortunately, his father lost his battle against COVID-19 and bid his heavenly abode.

The actress took to her social media handle to mourn his father's demise. She shared a beautiful throwback picture with him and penned an emotional note. Divya expressed, 'You are always with me. I love you, papa. RIP.' Divya's boyfriend Varun Sood also paid a heartwarming tribute to her father. He shared the same photo and caption as that of Divya's. Divya had been going through a tough time as his parents and brother had contracted the virus.

While Divya's brother and mother signs of recovery, her father being a heart patient, fought his battle for life against COVID-19. Divya had been seeking prayers for her father's health. She had also expressed her struggles as she dealt with the most difficult time of her life. In one of her posts, Divya had revealed how her father was suffering in the ICU and the doctors were 'looting' her without sharing his health updates.

After Divya sharing the saddening news of her father's demise, her fans, followers, and friends from the industry shared their heartfelt condolences with her. Aly Goni, Priya Malik, Arya Babbar, Fahad Ali, Martina Thariyan among others comment on the post and mourned his death. Neha Dhupia also shared her condolences and wrote, 'Divya I'm so so so sorry for your loss. Love and prayers. Always be strong you brave one.'

Take a look at Divya and Varun's posts here:

