Divya Bhatnagar no more: Hina Khan, Arti Singh, Aalisha Panwar & others mourn the TV star's demise

Divya Bhatnagar was 34 at the time of her demise. She was reportedly suffering from pneumonia and the situation worsened owing to COVID-19.

It was reported a few days earlier that television actress Divya Bhatnagar was diagnosed with COVID-19 and was battling with it. No one could have imagined in their wildest dreams that she would leave us so soon. Unfortunately, Divya left for her heavenly abode on Monday after having succumbed to novel coronavirus. The 34-year old actress was suffering from pneumonia that further worsened her situation. She was in a critical condition for a long time and was on ventilator support.

The late TV star has appeared in many television shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Vish, Udaan, Sanskaar, Sanware Sabko Preeto, and others. As soon as the news of her demise surfaced, numerous celebs paid heartfelt tributes and remembered her. Many of them are her former co-stars from YRKKH including , , Neha Saroopa, and Nidhi Uttam. Hina re-shared a post from the timeline of the late actress and mentioned her as a beautiful person and a brilliant actor.

Check out the posts below:

Most of them shared throwback pictures with the actress while recalling the fond memories that they spent with her. For instance, Arti Singh wrote, “I love you divya @divyabhatnagarofficial your love is in my heart. Guruji is with you always. REST IN PEACE.” Aalisha Panwar, on the other hand, shared a BTS still from a show and wrote, “Still shocking very hard to believe... You were one of the nicest person I knew.., such a good human being.. it was really too soon. May your soul Rest In Peace..” Vindhya Tiwary, Neha Narang, and Shilpa Shirodkar are among others who penned emotional notes and remembered the late actress.

Check out the other posts below:

May her departed soul rest in peace.

