Divya Drishti actor Mishkat Varma roped in for a new show titled 'Anandi Baa aur Emily'

Star Plus is taking on the responsibility of practicing what they preach by bringing 'Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam' into our lives and our television screens. The channel is all set to launch a new unique series titled 'Anandi Baa aur Emily'. The serial will showcase how the dynamic of a traditional Indian family gets shaken due to the arrival of a foreign 'Bahu'. The cast of 'Anandi Baa Aur Emily' includes Kanchan Gupta in the role of 'Anandi Baa', Jazzy Ballerini as the exotic Bahu 'Emily', and Mishkat Verma in the male lead of eager 'Aarav'.

Mishkat Varma, who plays ‘Aarav’, on the show says, "Anandi Baa aur Emily is a story on what happens when the east marries the west. The show will depict the funny and comic relationship of the characters. I am portraying Aarav, a charming, jugadu, and most importantly, a daydreamer. The casting is flawless as if the role was written specifically for them. I'm thrilled to be a member of Star Plus, and I'm looking forward to my forthcoming show, which features an incredible cast.”

About Anandi Baa aur Emily:

'Anandi Baa aur Emily' explores these different dynamics of relationships between each family member and Emily, the foreigner Bahu. Chaos ensues in their household as Anandi Baa tries to figure out how to get rid of Emily with the help of some family members. The reality of the situation dawns on her and we will get to see the beautiful relationship go from initial hesitancy to understanding and accepting of all. 'Anandi Baa aur Emily' will soon launch only on Star Plus.

