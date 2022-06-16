Divya Drishti actor Nyrraa M Banerji to star in a supernatural show 'Pishachini', Jiya Shankar to join; Report

Actress Nyrraa M Banerjee rose to fame with her role in Divya Drishti, a supernatural drama that aired on Star Plus. She played the main character 'Divya' in this daily soap. Nyra was also a part of a show, 'Excuse Me Maadam'. Later, she starred in the thriller web series 'Helllo Jee', which streamed on 'ALTBalaji'. Now, the actress is all set to star in another supernatural thriller show. Along with Nyrraa, Kaatelal & Sons actress, Jiya Shankar will also be a part of this show.

As per an India Forums report, a supernatural thriller show titled 'Pishachini' will soon start airing on Colors. As mentioned in the report, the story of Pishachini will revolve around the town of Bareilly, where Rani, the Pishachini has been unleashed. The town is mesmerised by Rani, however, free from her grip and who sees Rani’s true character is Pavitra. Nyrraa M Banerji expressed her excitement about being a part of this show and shared that thrilled to be part of 'Pishachini'.

Nyrraa will be essaying the character of Rani and talking about her character the actress says, "Rani is one of the most complex characters that I have ever played and I want to thank COLORS for trusting me with this role."

Speaking of Jiya, the actress will play the main lead actress in the show and will essay the character of Pavithra. Commenting on her on-screen character, Jiya says that she is elated to be a part of this show and is going to essay a very different avatar compared to what she has essayed in her previous shows.

