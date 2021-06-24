Divya Drishti fame Sana Sayyad looks beautiful in green lehenga at her mehendi ceremony; SEE PICS

Actress Sana Sayyad is all set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend Imaad Shamsi on June 25. The pre-wedding pictures are going viral.

Divya Drishti fame actress Sana Sayyad is all set to get married to Imaad Shamsi on June 25. The wedding celebrations have already begun. Her recently held Haldi ceremony pictures had gone viral and they were trending too. Fans were drooling over her pictures. And now her mehendi ceremony pictures are also going around on social media. The bride-to-be is looking super gorgeous in her mehendi attire. To note, she had made her relationship official with entrepreneur Imaad Shamsi in February.

The actress was seen wearing a green net lehenga. She completed her look with the same colour jewelry and not to miss her mang tikka. She opted for fresh glowy makeup with shimmery eyeshadow. She also gave kajal and eyeliner a miss and applied only mascara on her eyes. Her groom was seen wearing an off-white Nehru-coat and white kurta pajama. Both looked perfect couple together. The pictures were shared by Divya Drishti co-star Adhvik Mahajan and his wife, who were also present on her special day.

Sana and Imaad's wedding is a private affair with only close friends and family in attendance.

Earlier, in an interview with Bombay Times, the actress had said, “We planned to tie the knot in February next year but our families wanted to meet and give us their blessings. While I had met Imaad’s family, I was waiting for my dad to return home and meet him. I had never spoken about my relationships with my parents and when I told them they were shocked.” On her Haldi, she was beaming with happiness in a yellow Kurti and salwar with a floral dupatta. Imaad looked handsome in a white kurta pajama and red dupatta. The pre-wedding celebrations started on Monday with the Haldi function.

Credits :Neha Adhvik Mahajan Instagram

