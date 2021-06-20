Divya Drishti’s Sana Sayyad to tie the knot with beau Imaad Shamsi on THIS date: I wanted an intimate ceremony

Sana Sayyad to tie the knot with Imaad Shamsi, an entrepreneur. The two have known each other since their college days.

Sana Sayyad shot to fame portraying the character of Drishti in the supernatural show ‘Divya Drishti’ and was last seen in Lockdown Ki Love Story. Sana will soon be taking the plunge and tying the knot with longtime beau Imaad Shamsi. The two of them will be getting married on June 25. The couple has known each other since their college days. In a recent chat with Times of India, Sana spoke about the journey of knowing Imaad and the couple falling for each other. Sana also spoke about how they don’t want a fancy wedding and would rather go for an intimate ceremony.

Speaking about Imaad she said, “Though we had known each other for almost eight years, Imaad and I started meeting after my show, Lockdown Ki Love Story, ended. We developed a liking for each other and soon started dating.” She added further, “Imaad has always been a very nice, shy, and humble guy. And also very handsome (smiles)! He is more like a friend and very cooperative. I found his simplicity and innocence attractive. What binds us together is the fact that we are both close to our families and career-oriented. We admire that about each other. It is imperative to give importance to your passion.”

Sana also spoke about the fact that the couple doesn’t fancy a lavish wedding. She mentioned that she would rather have an intimate ceremony or a court wedding. “The mehendi ceremony is on June 23 and an intimate nikah ceremony is on June 25. We have invited only a limited number of guests so far, which include our families and close friends,” said Sana.

