Divya Drishti: Sana Sayyad shares BTS PHOTOS & pens an emotional note as show comes to an end
A few months back, the audience got emotional when the popular family drama Yeh Hai Mohabbatein starring Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Karan Patel went off-air leaving behind many sweet memories. Now, one more popular show has come to an end. The supernatural drama Divya Drishti which aired on Star Plus from February 23, 2019, went off air exactly one year later yesterday i.e. on February 23, 2020. It was one of the most popular Indian TV shows and was faring well at TRP charts.
Actress Sana Sayyad who portrayed the role of Drishti in the supernatural-themed show has now penned down an emotional note along with a set of BTS photos. A part of her note reads, “Another journey ends. How lucky I am to have something that makes goodbyes so hard. It’s a bittersweet feeling. Our fabulous show Divya Drishti aired on 23rd Feb 2019 went off-air on 23rd February 2020. The longest fantasy weekend show ending on good terms, good TRP, good feelings.”
Check out Sana Sayyad’s Instagram post below:
Another journey ends . How lucky I am to have something that makes goodbyes so hard . It’s a bittersweet feeling. Our fabulous show Divyadrishti aired on 23rd feb 2019 went off air on 23rd February 2020. The longest fantasy weekend show ending on good terms, good trp, good feelings. I can never thank my Divyadrishti fan family . The amount of love,respect,loyalty,fandom and madness you guys have shown to Divyadrishti has helped me and the entire cast and crew of dd make this possible. This was a dream come true . Dearest muktadhond you will always have a special place in my heart, I really appreciate everything you have given to me , drishti and this show. You imagined and made DRISHTI who won so many hearts . My dearest adhvik_official your friendship, love and respect is my biggest reward i got from this show. Your efforts, decency, chivalry, generosity and kindness always made me feel so comfortable around you. Thankyou for being the bestest friend, best co-actor.. thankyou for putting your efforts in making #DRIKSHIT a memorable couple,My darling @nyra_banerjee it’s safe to say we do sisters like nobody else , because we feel it . Thankyou for being the divya to my drishti this wouldn’t be possible without your efforts. Dear hrishidop & abhishek28dop two years of trust,hardwork ,team efforts , friendship. Ya’ll made every scene so memorable and pretty. I have had the best romantic scenes, emotional scenes , in short the best show reel, thankyou for putting your precious efforts in making drishti so beautiful. hrishidop you’re like my father and my mentor . I’ll always be grateful to you. For my favourite director who is not on instagram, dearest arshad sir, i hope you read this message.... I cannot thank you enough for being who you’ve been to me . You have always been a critique, always been honest , always been tough on me , always kept me grounded and growing without anybody having to notice it(not even me).. you have always pushed me to flow in the right direction, now that the show has ended i know it’s for my good and i love you for being a coconut with me. Thankyou for adding small nuances to the characters. You’re also very sweet
She has also expressed her gratitude towards her co-stars Adhvik Mahajan, Nyra Banerjee, Mishkat Banerjee and others for their support. Moreover, the actress thanked producer Mukta Dhond for creating her character who was able to win many hearts. For the unversed, apart from Sana Sayyad, Divya Drishti featured Sangita Ghosh, Mishkat Varma, Parul Chaudhary, Ridheema Tiwari, Vaishnavi Mahant and others in pivotal roles.
