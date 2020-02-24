Divya Drishti: Sana Sayyad shares BTS PHOTOS & pens an emotional note as show comes to an end

The popular supernatural show Divya Drishti recently went off-air. Sana Sayyad who portrayed the role of Drishti in the show has now penned down an emotional note.

A few months back, the audience got emotional when the popular family drama Yeh Hai Mohabbatein starring Dahiya and went off-air leaving behind many sweet memories. Now, one more popular show has come to an end. The supernatural drama Divya Drishti which aired on Star Plus from February 23, 2019, went off air exactly one year later yesterday i.e. on February 23, 2020. It was one of the most popular Indian TV shows and was faring well at TRP charts.

Actress Sana Sayyad who portrayed the role of Drishti in the supernatural-themed show has now penned down an emotional note along with a set of BTS photos. A part of her note reads, “Another journey ends. How lucky I am to have something that makes goodbyes so hard. It’s a bittersweet feeling. Our fabulous show Divya Drishti aired on 23rd Feb 2019 went off-air on 23rd February 2020. The longest fantasy weekend show ending on good terms, good TRP, good feelings.”

Check out Sana Sayyad’s Instagram post below:

She has also expressed her gratitude towards her co-stars Adhvik Mahajan, Nyra Banerjee, Mishkat Banerjee and others for their support. Moreover, the actress thanked producer Mukta Dhond for creating her character who was able to win many hearts. For the unversed, apart from Sana Sayyad, Divya Drishti featured Sangita Ghosh, Mishkat Varma, Parul Chaudhary, Ridheema Tiwari, Vaishnavi Mahant and others in pivotal roles.

Credits :Instagram

