Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya can't stop staring at each other in an adorable throwback picture

Divyanka Tripathi tied the knot with Vivek Dahiya in 2016 and they make for the most adorable duo in the Indian television industry. Take a look at one of their throwback pictures.

Dahiya and her husband Vivek make for the most beloved couple in the entire Indian telly town. The two lovebirds tied the knot in 2016 and have been inseparable since then. As of now, the lovely couple has been updating their fans with whatever is happening in their lives through their respective social media handles. Needless to say, their PDAs on the same are simply adorable and set major relationship goals for all other couples out there.

We have now come across a throwback picture of Divyanka and Vivek which is worth a glimpse for all their ardent fans. As we can see, the two of them are seen staring at each other lovingly, and needless to say, this picture is apparently the cutest thing you will see on the internet today. While the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress is seen wearing a red floral outfit, her husband Vivek, on the other hand, is clad in a blue and red t-shirt.

Check out the throwback picture below:

On the work front, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya was last seen in the popular daily soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein in which she plays the role of Ishita aka Ishimaa. The audience also loved her amazing on-screen chemistry with co-star . Last year, Divyanka added another feather to her cap when she made her digital debut with a web show co-starring Rajiv Khandelwal. Vivek Dahiya, on the other hand, will also be making his debut in a web series soon.

