Divyanaka Tripathi explores the art of filmmaking with Vivek Dahiya; Says 'Zeroing down to learn and expand'

Divyanaka Tripathi Dahiya recently took to her social media handle to share some throwback pictures from her London trip with Vivek Dahiya. She revealed how they spent time learning nd understanding the process of filmmaking. Take a look.
4199 reads Mumbai
Think of the 'power couple' of the Indian Television world, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya's name is sure to top the list. The duo has redefined the meaning of love and companionship in different ways. From being co-stars to being soulmates, their journey of togetherness has been an inspiration for many. Divyanka and Vivek are not just a couple, but partners in the true sense. They are growing together, in professional as well as personal life. They have one of the purest bonds, and they make the most of their quality time spent together. 

Not only do they explore various places, go on dinner and movie dates, party hard, but the two also learn and educate themselves together. Yes, you read that right! The couple put their best foot forward to learn new things in life while spending time with each other. Just a few moments, ago, Divyanka took to her Instagram handle to share some adorable throwback pictures with Vivek when they explored the art of 'filmmaking' together. Yes, the actress shared rare pictures from their past London vacay, wherein they spent time learning and understanding the process of filmmaking. 

We have usually seen Divyanka and Vivek in front of the camera, in the photos, the duo is trying to get knowledge of what happens behind the camera. From direction to editing to producing, a lot goes into making a film, serial, or an advertisement, and the duo was trying to learn these beautiful aspects during their trip. The diva also revealed how they relieved the moments of their school while trying to acquire first-hand experience of filmmaking. 

Giving an important lesson, Divyanka also reiterated, 'there's no age to learn and educate oneself' as it is an on-going process. Both Vivek and Divyanka studied filmmaking in London acquiring the theoretical knowledge needed to get things rolling. 

Take a look at Divyanka and Vivek's throwback pictures here: 

Well, the duo recently celebrated their wedding anniversary.  Besides being phenomenal actors, the duo is now entrepreneurs also. They have their own production house, One Reason Films. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. 

Credits :Instagram

