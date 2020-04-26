Divyanka has been successful in baking carrot cake at first attempt
Divyanka, who is popular for her role in the show "Yeh Hai Mohabbatein", took to Instagram to share two photograph of her perfectly made cake.
She captioned: "After very long hubby and I have same content to post! Successfully baked my favourite #CarrotCake in first attempt! Apne haantho ko choom loon...Aisa bana hai! (Would kiss my hands... it's made so good)"
Just recently, Divyanka was seen giving a haircut to her husband Vivek Dahiya.
She had shared the video on Instagram, where Vivek could be seen sitting on a chair and Divyanka standing with a pair of scissors in her hand.
Divyanka and Vivek met for the first time on the sets of "Yeh Hai Mohabbatein" and, after several months of dating, got married in 2016.
