Divyanka Tripathi, Abhinav Shukla and Arjun Bijlani's selfie game is on point amid KKK 11; PHOTO

Currently in Cape Town for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Arjun Bijlani shared a cool selfie with Abhinav Shukla and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya. The photo managed to leave netizens rooting for the trio.

As the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 continues, photos and videos from the sets are also being shared by contestants on social media. Speaking of this, recently, also took to his social media handle to share a sneak peek of his behind-the-scenes fun with Abhinav Shukla and Dahiya. While shooting for the reality show, Arjun, Abhinav, Divyanka managed to develop a bond of friendship and it is often seen in their posts on social media.

Arjun's recent post with Divyanka and Abhinav is one such glimpse of their bond. In the photo, Arjun could be seen clicking a cool selfie while chilling in Cape Town with Divyanka and Abhinav. Divyanka is seen clad in a white top while Abhinav is seen sporting a cool look in a grey tee and sunglasses. On the other hand, Arjun, who is clicking the selfie, is seen clad in a red tee with sunglasses. The trio managed to sneak in a cool selfie amid KKK 11 shoot.

Take a look:

Recently, the boys of this season including Arjun, Abhinav, Rahul Vaidya, Varun Sood and Vishal Singh got together in Cape Town to chill and pose for photos. Their reel video on Brown Munde also went viral on social media. In between shoots for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, the contestants have been sneaking in their moments of fun and sharing updates on social media. The show will once again see filmmaker Rohit Shetty turn taskmaster for contestants as they take on their fears.

