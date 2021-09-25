Divyanka Tripathi admits being a tea addict, says ‘quitting was tough, suffered from terrible headaches’

In the recent past, actor had been the talk of the town for her stint in the stunt-based reality TV show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Post this her rejecting Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 also became a major topic of discussion among her fans. However, now, in a recent interview the TV actor revealed the biggest sacrifice she made after joining the acting fraternity. For the unversed, Divyanka Tripathi had a major tea addiction in the past. So much that the star alone would consume 8-10 cups of tea alone while working in a day.

Speaking about the same, Divyanka Tripathi told ETimes that leaving ‘chai’ has so far been her biggest sacrifice after joining the showbiz world. However, once while helping one of her co-stars, Divyanka decided to quit her addiction. She said, “

“I am from Bhopal and one thing which has been a part of my growing up years is chai. The biggest sacrifice I have made after coming to this industry is that I left chai. It is during the time when I was doing the show Ye Hai Mohabbatein. One of the actors wanted to follow a particular diet but the person couldn't quit having tea. That was the time when I used to drink at least 8 to 10 cups of chai everyday. I had to shoot for long hours and chai is what kept me going. So I told my colleague that I too would not drink tea for a few days. I thought trying won’t hurt."

However, the road to controlling her addiction wasn’t an easy one. Initially, Divyanka endured terrible headaches but soon she began to notice a few positive changes in her body that kept her going. According to Divyanka, her skin had a different kind of glow after deciding to quit chai. Moreover, health issues including acidity also reduced for her.

She added, "The initial days were tough because I used to get terrible headaches. But today I am very happy that I left drinking tea. I had some health issues like acidity which went away. Drinking tea with milk and sugar is not good for health and I used to drink excessive tea back then. After a month or so of quitting, I saw that my skin had started glowing. For a person like me who comes from a city where people drink tea often, it was tough but nothing is more important than your health.” In terms of her professional career, Divyanka Tripathi has now become a household name for her stints in the shows including Banoo Main Teri Dulhann , Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and more.

ALSO READ| Divyanka Tripathi confirms rejecting Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, Says ‘I want to play an IAS officer’