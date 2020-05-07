Divyanka Tripathi is all praises for husband Vivek Dahiya as he cooks some mouth watering pasta for her

Vivek Dahiya has cooked some mouth watering pasta for wife Divyanka Tripathi and she is all praises for him. Check out the pictures.

Dahiya and her husband Vivek Dahiya are undeniably one of the most adorable and popular couples of the Indian television industry. The two of them have been currently making the most of their quarantine break by indulging in some productive and creative stuff and the best part is that they share glimpses of these activities on their respective social media handles. Be it cooking food or be it going out for groceries, the power couple is doing everything together.

In the midst of all this, the two of them never fail to entertain us with some of their unmissable posts that include candid selfies and hilarious videos featuring the couple. To add to this, they also take part in some AMA sessions with fans. What is worth praises is that both Vivek and Divyanka have also been trying to spread awareness on the Coronavirus pandemic and its preventive measures on social media just like many other celebs.

While speaking of this, we have come across another new Instagram post shared by Divyanka. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress has given a glimpse of some pasta made by her husband Vivek. Well, needless to say, it looks quite yummy as we can see in the picture. Divyanka is not only happy with Vivek but is also praises the latter by calling him an ‘Italian chef.’ She also adds that the pasta is ‘mouth watering.’ Well, we are sure that the couple must have enjoyed their meal together. This is not the first time they have shared delicious cooked meals on social media. Nonetheless, it won’t be wrong to say that the two of them are setting major couple goals for others out there as of now.

Check out this still from Divyanka’s Instagram post below:

Check out the picture of the delicious pasta cooked by Vivek Dahiya below:

Vivek Dahiya tied the knot with Divyanka back in 2016 and the two of them have been inseparable since then. In fact, the power couple has also shared screen space together. On the work front, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya was last seen in the popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein that was produced by Ekta Kapoor. It went on to become one of the most watched shows on Indian television with relatively high TRP rates. Divyanka’s on-screen chemistry with co-actor was one of the many reasons for the show’s popularity. Her character as Dr. Ishita Bhalla or Ishimaa has garnered a lot of love from the audience for reasons which are quite obvious.

For the unversed, Divyanka’s husband, Vivek was also a part of the daily soap for a brief period. Many fans were disappointed when Yeh Hai Mohabbatein went off-air a few months back. It has now been replaced by its spin-off series titled Yeh Hai Chahatein. He was then seen in the show Brahmarakshas co-starring Karishma Tanna. As for Divyanka, she has also made her digital debut last year with a popular web series co-starring Rajiv Khandelwal. Vivek has also followed Divyanka’s footsteps and will be featuring in a web show soon.

