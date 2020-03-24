Divyanka Tripathi is all of us sharing throwback photos of when we used to get up and dress up; PHOTOS

Divynaka Tripathi has shared photos from a recent shoot and well, she does look every bit stunning. Check out the photos right here.

All that there is to read about is Coronavirus and while it gets tiring, it is what it is. However, with the new age technology, and everything that people have been getting creative with, there's a lot of other things to do and see. Right from all these creative videos on Instagram to some really cool Twitter threads, one can do a lot while being stuck at home during this quarantine period. Meanwhile, celebrities continue to have our attention as they share updates and some unseen/throwback photos and videos, just like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Dahiya.

Divyanka took to social media to share some photos from a recent photo shoot she did, and while we all know it is not as recent as we might want them to be, the photos and the fashion game are both just about on point. Divyanka shared three photos and while she wrote in one of them how this is a throwback to when she could get up and dress up and make up for all the work she had, one of the photos also mentioned how even though she is homebound, she is smiling. Well, that's how you related your photos and captions just right.

Check out Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's photos right here:

Meanwhile, Divyanka, just like all of us, has been taking this time out to do all the things she has wanted to and enjoying her time with her husband Vivek Dahiya. The actress also got talking to us about the precautions and safety measures they have been taking, and how everyone must stay home to stay safe.

