Divyanka Tripathi, Aly Goni and other celebs enjoy at the grand sangeet ceremony of Shireen Mirza; PHOTOS

It is TV actress Shireen Mirza’s happiest day of her life as she will be getting married today. The actress is having a spectacular destination wedding in Jaipur and she is having a gala time with all her friends at her wedding functions. Her former co-stars and good friends, Krishna Mukherjee, Divyanka Tripathi, Aly Goni and others have been sharing pictures from her sangeet and haldi ceremonies.

On her special day, Shireen looked gorgeous in lehenga and she is joined by the cast members of her former show Yeh Hai Mohabbatien. They are seen grooving together at the sangeet and mehendi ceremony. Aly Goni was also seen shaking a leg with the girls. Krishna Mukherjee had reached the location some time ahead was seen enjoying all the functions of Shireen.

See the pics here:

Divyanka Tripathi is looking stunning in her dark blue suit as she is seen dancing. Krishna Mukherjee also gave a spectacular dance performance as she grooved in a blue lehenga. Aly also clicked a picture with Shireen Mirza. The haldi ceremony was also full of enjoyment. Shireen was seen in a beautiful yellow suit and had worn a beautiful floral jewellery. Krishna Mukherjee was a sight to behold in yellow lehenga. Aly Goni was seen in yellow T-shirt at the haldi ceremony.

