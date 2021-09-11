Divyanka Tripathi and hubby Vivek Dahiya seek blessings as they welcome Ganpati Bappa home

It was Ganesh Chaturthi on 10th September and people all over the country celebrated the festival with enthusiasm and energy. They welcome Lord Ganesha into their homes. The entertainment fraternity also celebrated the auspicious day with vigour and joy. The popular celebrity couple and Divyanka Tripathi had also brought home a beautiful idol of Lord Ganesha and as they did, Divyanka and Vivek sought his blessing to handle difficult situations of their life with ease.

In the recent picture shared by the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Divyanka Tripathi, she is seen dressed in traditional attire. She is seen wearing a sky-blue suit with a floral dupatta. Her hair is straight and she is seen with light makeup complete with pink lipstick. Vivek Dahiya is seen wearing a blue printed shirt and beige trousers. Divyanka and Vivek had decorated their temple with gorgeous floral decor and they had placed the idol there. The photo gives us a glimpse of their celebrations.

Along with the picture Divyanka wrote, “Ganpati Bappa Morya...means 'Lord Ganpati, please come ahead'...& that's what we are wishing for. May he come ahead and protect us all and help us ponder over difficult times with ease. May we realise that God resides within us....hence, we are all powerful, unique, respectable & precious.”

See post here-

Divyanka Tripathi got married to her for former co-star Vivek Dahiya in 2016 after dating for some time. Divyanka is presently one of the contestants of the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and she has become the first contestant to win the ticket to the finale.

