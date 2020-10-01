Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel REUNITE for a 'new' project after Yeh Hai Mohabbatein; Here's what it is

Here's some good news for all Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel fans. The much-loved onscreen duo is all set to share screen space again. They have reunited for a 'new' project after Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Read on.

and fans are counted among the most-loved onscreen jodis on Indian Television. The two captured several hearts with their scintillating chemistry in Star Plus' show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. They played husband and wife on the show. While Karan was seen as Raman Bhalla, Divyanka played Ishita Bhalla aka Ishima. With their sparkling chemistry and acting prowess, Divyanka and Karan made a special place in the viewers' hearts.

The show went off-air last year in December after a successful run of six years, leaving IshRa's fand disheartened. However, now there's a piece of good news for all Divyanka and Karan fans as they two are all set to share screen space yet again after YHM. Yes, the two phenomenal actors have reunited for a 'new' project, which will certainly make Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fans nostalgic. No, Divyanka and Karan are not coming together for a show, but the two have joined hands for a commercial advertisement.

Yes, Divyanka and Karan will be seen in an ad, but the surprise is that they will recreate their YHM equation in it. While Divyanka will reprise her dentist avatar from the show for the advertisement, Karan will be seen as a stubborn individual, just as Ishita's Ravan Kumar on YHM. Reportedly, the two have already shot for the advertisement.

Well, more details about Divyanka and Karan's collaboration is not known yet, but seeing them in a single frame once again is surely going to bring a big smile on their fans' faces.

While fans have been waiting for Divyanka's next project, Karan is seen as Mr. Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. KZK also stars Parth Samthaan (Anurag) and Erica Fernandes (Prerna). The show will go off-air on October 3 (2020).

Credits :Pinkvilla

