Divyanka Tripathi and Nakuul Mehta to lead in upcoming show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2? Reports

As per reports, Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 may feature Divyanka Tripathi and Nakuul Mehta instead of the original on-screen couple Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor.

There has been news about the producer Ekta Kapoor planning for the second season of the popular show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. The leads of the show Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar made their impressions in the hearts of the audience with their incredible on-screen chemistry and realistic acting. As per the report by SpotboyE, in the upcoming season of the show, the main lead is not Karan Patal, but it is Nakuul Mehta. Reportedly, the female lead of the show has been already finalised and it will be played by the actress .

The two actors have never worked together in any show and according to the makers, it will be interesting to see how their story pans out on-screen. As per a source, "Makers of the show want to get fresh new chemistry for the audience. Hence, they are considering Nakuul Mehta for the show. And discussions are already on between both the parties. If all goes well Nakuul will be paired."

The first season of the show had garnered a huge fan following and people loved the chemistry between Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor. The show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain revolved around the life of the lead characters Priya Sharma and Ram Kapoor, who fall in love after their marriage. They are shown as people with contrasting backgrounds and different mindsets. They also share an age gap as Ram Kapoor is in his early 40s and Priya is in her early 30s.

It will be a refreshing take on the story with the leads Divyanka Tripathi and Nakuul Mehta. The further details of the show will be out soon.

