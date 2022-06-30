Divyanka Tripathi and Rahul Vaidya can't stop smiling upon meeting each other; See PHOTO

Divyanka Tripathi is extremely active on social media and stays connected with her fans through the medium. The actress doesn't like to party much but has a few close friends, and loves to spend time with them. She recently attended the annual event held by the Mumbai Police and looked stunning in the metallic khaki saree. Divyanka oozed oomph in it and netizens couldn't stop commenting on her pictures. She was seen at the event in this saree and what added to this look was her million-dollar smile.

Divyanka Tripathi had a surprise for her at the event. She bumped into her close friend Rahul Vaidya at the venue and the two couldn't stop smiling while clicking a picture. Their infectious energy lifted the mood and the photo speaks volumes about it. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress shared this frame on her Instagram and captioned it, "What I found in my album from last we met @rahulvaidyarkv! Sharing with love... (sic)" Rahul Vaidya left a comment and expressed his wish of meeting her soon. He wrote, "good seeing you briefly though! See you around soon (sic)"

Check out the Instagram post by Divyanka Tripathi here:

Divyanka Tripathi's professional outings:

Divyanka Tripathi has been in the television industry for the past several years and has done television shows like Banoo Main Teri Dulhan, Chintu Chinki Aur Ek Badi Si Love Story, Mrs. & Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Her character Ishita Bhalla was loved by the audience and got her the desired fame. Apart from that, she has hosted Crime Patrol Satark and was also seen in the web show, Cold Lassi Aur Chicken Masala. Her performance in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 was hailed by many too, along with host Rohit Shetty.

Recently, she was seen in Mika Singh's show, Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti where she opened up about her love life with Vivek Dahiya.

Also Read: Divyanka Tripathi reveals she called Vivek every 15 min if he was out till late: In my head, it was care

