Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are ecstatic as they welcome Lord Ganesha home for the first time; See Pics

Vivek Dahiya gave a glimpse of his first Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at his home with Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, and Divek fans were left excited to see the couple immersed in the festive vibe.

and Vivek Dahiya are one of the most loved couples of the Indian Television industry. The duo is quite active on social media and makes sure to share their happiness with their fans always. Yesterday (August 22, 2020), Vivek took to his Instagram handle to reveal that they have invited a special guest at their home this year. Are you wondering who it is? Well, it is none other than everyone's beloved 'Ganpati Bappa.' Yes, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2020, DiVek (as lovingly called by fans) welcomed Lord Ganesha home for the first time.

The handsome actor shared pictures of their low-key Ganpati celebrations at home and looked extremely ecstatic. The couple kept the decorations simple with some flowers, long diyas, and a chandelier. Both Divyanka and Vivek were dressed in their traditional best as they sought blessings from Ganpati Bappa. The wide smiles on their faces are proof of their happiness to welcome Ganeshji at their home for the very first time. Interestingly, Divek sort of color-coordinated with each other on this pious occasions.

Divyanka looked beautiful as ever in a rose pink shimmery ethnic salwar-kurta, while Vivek looked dapper in a peach pink kurta. The couple was immersed in the festive mood as they flashed their beaming smiles while posing for the camera. With these awe-inspiring pictures, Vivek sent out warm wishes to everyone. He wrote, 'Wishing everyone health (with the best immunity) and happiness. To new beginnings, our first. Ganpati Bappa Morya!'

Within moments, the duo's fans gaga over their look and Ganesh Utsav celebrations. Many were extremely excited to know that Gannu Bappa has finally arrived at Divek's place for the first time.

Take a look at Divyanka and Vivek's Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 celebrations here:

