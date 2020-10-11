  1. Home
Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya enjoy an indoor game as they learn about each other's traits; See posts

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya gave a glimpse of their fun-filled game night during their Mahabaleshwar holiday and it is all about love, compassion and trust. Take a look.
Mumbai
Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya play a game during their tripDivyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya enjoy an indoor game as they learn about each other's traits; See posts
Taking a trip with your partner is important. It not only rejuvenates your energy but also helps strengthen your bond with your better half. Speaking of this, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya recently packed their bags as they ventured into the wilds together. Yes, Indian Television's cutest couple, DiVek went on a holiday to Mahabaleshwar. They not only spent quality time together but also unleashed their adventurous sides at the hill-station. 

Divyanka and Vivek have been sharing multiple glimpses from their short vacay with their fans on social media. And in the latest one, the duo gave some inspiration to spend weekends with loved ones. Well, DiVek, shared pictures from the happy game night as they enjoyed an indoor game together, sipped wine, and learn about each other's never-known-before qualities. In the photos, both Divyanka and Vivek looked all happy and relaxed as they turned competitors for a game, and flashed their beaming smiles for the camera. 

Sharing some beautiful glimpses, Vivek revealed that they have learnt some traits about each other. He wrote, 'When she discovers my competitive side and I learn about her honesty.' On the other hand, Divyanka revealed an adorable name for her hubby Vivek, and wrote, 'A perfect setting to end an otherwise eventful day. Me posing coyly for my Mr. Moonshine.' Yes, Divyanka called Vivek her moonshine, creative we must say!.  

The husband-wife duo were in their casual best. While Divyanka looked pretty with no makeup and an all-white outfit, Vivek looked handsome in his printed t-shirt and blue shorts. However, it was the smile on their faces that made the photos appealing and made fans go 'awww.' 

Take a look at DiVek's posts here: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

When she discovers my competitive side and I learn about her honesty

A post shared by Vivek Dahiya (@vivekdahiya) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A perfect setting to end an otherwise eventful day. Me posing coyly for my Mr Moonshine.

A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on

Well, we must say, DiVek are one of the most-loved couples for a reason, and they don't leave any chance to make fans feel the beauty of true love and compassion. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. 

Credits :Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya 's Instagram / Vivek Dahiya's Instagram

