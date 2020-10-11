Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya enjoy an indoor game as they learn about each other's traits; See posts

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya gave a glimpse of their fun-filled game night during their Mahabaleshwar holiday and it is all about love, compassion and trust. Take a look.

Taking a trip with your partner is important. It not only rejuvenates your energy but also helps strengthen your bond with your better half. Speaking of this, Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya recently packed their bags as they ventured into the wilds together. Yes, Indian Television's cutest couple, DiVek went on a holiday to Mahabaleshwar. They not only spent quality time together but also unleashed their adventurous sides at the hill-station.

Divyanka and Vivek have been sharing multiple glimpses from their short vacay with their fans on social media. And in the latest one, the duo gave some inspiration to spend weekends with loved ones. Well, DiVek, shared pictures from the happy game night as they enjoyed an indoor game together, sipped wine, and learn about each other's never-known-before qualities. In the photos, both Divyanka and Vivek looked all happy and relaxed as they turned competitors for a game, and flashed their beaming smiles for the camera.

ALSO READ: Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya relax amid nature's beauty; Share fun moments from their trip

Sharing some beautiful glimpses, Vivek revealed that they have learnt some traits about each other. He wrote, 'When she discovers my competitive side and I learn about her honesty.' On the other hand, Divyanka revealed an adorable name for her hubby Vivek, and wrote, 'A perfect setting to end an otherwise eventful day. Me posing coyly for my Mr. Moonshine.' Yes, Divyanka called Vivek her moonshine, creative we must say!.

The husband-wife duo were in their casual best. While Divyanka looked pretty with no makeup and an all-white outfit, Vivek looked handsome in his printed t-shirt and blue shorts. However, it was the smile on their faces that made the photos appealing and made fans go 'awww.'

Take a look at DiVek's posts here:

Well, we must say, DiVek are one of the most-loved couples for a reason, and they don't leave any chance to make fans feel the beauty of true love and compassion. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Divyanka Tripathi REVEALS her wedding vow no 8 with Vivek Dahiya and all couples must consider it; See post

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×