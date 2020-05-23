Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya grooving to dhol beats in this UNSEEN video will make wear your dance shoes

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya has been enjoying the quarantine break together and are making the most of their time together.

Think about the most adored couple of the telly world and and Vivek Dahiya will top the list. The duo, who has been married for around 4 years now, aces the art of enjoying every moment together and never fails to give major couple goals to the fans. It is undoubtedly a treat to watch Divyanka and Vivek, popularly known as DiVek together, in one frame. From enjoying dinner dates to going on vacation, the couple’s Instagram posts are certainly a treat for the fans.

Although Divyanka and Vivek are missing their vacation mode these days courtesy the ongoing lockdown in wake of the coronavirus outbreak in India, we have got our hands on a throwback video from one of their vacations and it is winning hearts. In the video, this Yeh Hai Mohabbatein couple was seen dancing to the beats of a dhol in a village. Divyanka and Vivek were seen twinning in black and were enjoying grooving to the desi beats. In fact, this throwback video will make you wear your dancing shoes as well.

Take a look at Divyanka and Vivek’s video of dancing to the dhol:

As of now, DiVek is making the most their quarantine break these days. In fact, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress has been donning several caps in the lockdown. She has been trying her hands on cooking and has been sharing different recipes on social media. This isn’t all. Divyanka has also been seen playing with the camera and became a photographer for hubby Vivek. She captioned the image as, “Trying hands at photography is fun when you have the hottest model in the house. #InHouseModel #HotHubby #WifeTurnedPhotographer”.

Besides, the Dahiya couple has been enhancing their gardening skills during the lockdown. Divyanka shared pictures of herself donning a white kurta with floral print as she was seen holding a plant. In another picture, the couple was seen taking care of their green babies. “From a lot, picking the ones that you both can relate to, bringing them home carefully and nurturing them... The process of attaining a few bushes and calling them your own can get extremely endearing! #NurtureTheNurturer,” Divyanka wrote in the caption.

On the other hand, Divyanka also turned hairstylist for hubby Vivek Dahiya and gave him a haircut during the lockdown. "Can you trust your wife with a haircut? Apparently, I did and wait to see what happened. Video rolling out soon..! Bolo toh tha kaan sambhal ke kaat na...#StayTuned! LifeUnderQuarantineSeries," Vivek wrote.

Talking about the work front, Divyanka became a household name with her show Banoo Main Teri Dulhann. However, her performance in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein won a million of hearts. She had ruled the television screens as Ishita Bhalla for six years until the show went off air in December last year.

