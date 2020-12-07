Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya have a 'fun weekend evening' with Sandiip Sikcand and his pooch; See post

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya had the best way to destress themselves on a weekend as they spent some quality time with 'good friend' Sandiip Sikcand and his doggo. Take a look at DiVek's fun time here.

It is said, 'Dog is man's best friend,' and spending time with them is precious. Playing with, petting, and caring for a doggo helps to relax a person and proves to be the best stressbuster. Recently, Telly Town's cutest couple Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya had such a 'stress buster therapy' with an adorable pooch, and it is all things fun.

Divyanka and Vivek visited their 'good friend' Sandiip Sikcand this weekend and had the best Sunday as they enjoyed it to the fullest. Though the couple was there to have a conversational evening with friend Sandiip, they had a gala time with his dog Gucci. Both Divyanka and Vivek channeled their inner kids as they played with the furry animal, and laughed their hearts out. They pampered and cuddled the doggo, and had a blast as if there were no tomorrow.

ALSO READ: Divyanka Tripathi reveals she loves playing with her voice while sharing a new PHOTO

Sandiip took to his Instagram handle to share some heartwarming pictures of Divyanka and Vivek's 'happy playtime' with Gucci. And the smile on the couple's face proves that they had the best of their time, and there couldn't have been a better weekend evening. Not one or two, Sandiip shared several instances from DiVek's fun evening with the doggo, and every pet parent would understand the emotions that were flowing in the room at that moment. He also had the perfect way to describe the evening with DiVek and his pet, as he expressed, Vivek + Divyanka + Gucci = Entertainment, entertainment, entertainment. That's how to end a good Sunday evening.' The duo also looked super cool in their causal wear.

Take a look at DiVek's fun time with the doggo here:

Meanwhile, Divyanka is all set to celebrate her birthday on December 14, and we can't wait to see how the couple celebrates this special day with love. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Divyanka Tripathi extends support to farmers protest; Hopes they don't get exploited due to 'political drama'

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×