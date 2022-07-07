Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya jetting off for a trip to celebrate their 6th wedding anniversary? VIDEO

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are one of the most popular TV couples. Divyanka Tripathi is regarded as one of the most stylish and talented actresses in the industry. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media, and her fans adore her for being a down-to-earth celebrity. She is married to actor Vivek Dahiya, and they are one of the most cherished couples in the industry. Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame Divyanka and Vivek are often seen going on trips and romantic dates at beautiful locations and keep their fans updated about their adventures. Divyanka Tripathi recently shared the video with Vivek Dahiya as they are jet off for a trip.

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya will complete 6 years of marriage on July 8. It seems like they are going to celebrate the day with a trip to spend some quality time together. In the video shared by the actress, Vivek Dahiya is seen sad and she asked him to go on a trip on a plane. Then they are seen smiling together in the place. She captioned, “Happiest when travelling together!”.

Divyanka Tripathi recently opened up on her relationship with Vivek Dahiya on the show Swayamwar: Mika Di Vohti. She shared, “Sometimes, I would just keep staring at him. I would think such a nice person he is. He would also look at me and then felt shy. And then there were some special songs we would keep listening to. So till now, we literally plan our date nights. We take that date from each other and we just play those songs. And even sometimes when I feel sad or upset, Vivek will play me my favourite song. So sparks just fly.”

The couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya tied the knot in 2016.

