Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya look like a perfect couple; See PHOTOS from their vacation

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya had celebrated their wedding anniversary on July 8, 2016. The couple has celebrated their fifth anniversary.

and Vivek Dahiya are one of the most stylish and powerful couples in the television world. They always leave their fans in surprise with their fashion sense. Recently they celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary. And to make it more special, they have traveled to an unknown destination. The couple has not revealed it to their fans. Since their holiday, they have been treating fans with pictures and videos. To note, the couple got married in 2016 in Bhopal.

Sharing the pictures on her official Instagram handle, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatei actress wrote, “Tere sang yaaraa...khushrang bahaaraa (Why do these filmy songs pop in my head when thinking of a caption?” In the pictures, she is seen wearing leopard print top and paired it with ripped jeans. The actress has opted for bold makeup and red lipstick. She has kept her hair open and the actor is seen wearing a blue colour T-shirt and pants. Both are busy looking at each other and smiling.

Both are standing together outdoors. The actor has his arm thrown over her shoulder, while she has her arm wrapped around his back. He also replied in the comment section and wrote, “Because you’re standing next to a hero.”

The actress had also shared pictures from the anniversary day celebration. She was wearing a wine-colored dress and wrote, “Party is 'you next to me'. The best decision was getting married to you...You made all the other following decisions easy for me. Happy 5th Anniversary, my love.” She will be next seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

