Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya look regal as they pose for some stunning PHOTOS

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya have recently jetted off to Rajasthan. Meanwhile, check out their latest pictures on Instagram.
5416 reads Mumbai
Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya currently seem to be in a vacation mode by what we can figure out from their respective social media handles. The couple recently visited Rajasthan and has been sharing multiple pictures and videos from the same on their pages. The two of them make for the most adorable couples in the Indian television industry and set some major relationship goals for all others out there. For the unversed, they tied the knot in 2016.

Recently, Divyanka has shared a few pictures from her Rajasthan trip with hubby Vivek which are unmissable. The couple looks absolutely regal as they pose for the camera together. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress looks ethereal in an embellished red traditional outfit. Vivek Dahiya, on the other hand, wears a shimmery blue t-shirt teamed up with a matching jacket and blue jeans. The actress captions the post as #evergreenposes and we completely agree with her on this part.

Check out the pictures below:

Divyanka and Vivek often share pictures with each other and send the internet into a meltdown. Right from sharing adorable selfies to goofy videos, the couple does it all. Meanwhile, the stunning diva was last seen in the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-starring Karan Patel, Anita Hassanandani, Aditi Bhatia, and others in the lead roles. Interestingly, Vivek Dahiya was also a part of the show for a brief period. Both of them have also ventured into digital platforms while joining the bandwagon of celebs who have already done the same.  

Also Read: Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Dahiya enjoy a romantic date & their PHOTOS scream love; Take a look

Credits :Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Instagram

