Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya look stylish in casuals as they jet off to Bhopal for Holi; See pics

Here's what Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are going to do on Holi 2020. Read on.

and Vivek Dahiya are not only one of the most adored couples of Indian Television, and that's a fact. But the two also make for a stylish pair. Divyanka sure might be away from the screen, but the actress is managing to keep her fans engrossed with social media. With Holi approaching, many wanted to know about Div's Holi 2020 plans, and if you're one of them, we have an answer for you. Well, Divyanka will not celebrate the festival of colours in Mumbai. Wondering why? The diva is heading to her native place for the celebrations.

Just a few hours back, the duo got papped at the Mumbai airport as they jetted off to Bhopal to celebrate Holi with their family. While Divyanka looked beautiful in a comfy striped dress, Vivek looked dapper in black joggers and a brown shirt. The two complimented each other's look perfectly. One thing that was common in the couple's look was their black shades, the matched it beat the heat in the right way. Well, we must say, their style game is on point and we can't so gushing over their cuteness. All we can ask is, 'How can someone be so compatible with each other?'

Take a look at their airport style here:

On a similar note, Divyanka and Vivek walked down the aisle on July 8, 2016. They have been happily married for four years now and their love story still leaves the fans gushing over the two. Even after so much time together, they are quite expressive about their love. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

