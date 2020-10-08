Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya relax amid nature's beauty; Share fun moments from their trip

Divyanka Tripathi Vivek Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya are having a fun-loving and adventurous time as they holiday in Mahabaleshwar. Check out DiVek's recent vacay pictures here.

It is a known fact that and Vivek Dahiya love travelling. The Telly couple are passionate about taking adventures, exploring new places, and experiencing the thrill. The Coronavirus pandemic had brought about at standstill to DiVek's vacay plans, like many others. However, after a long time, Divyanka and Vivek have finally taken a trip. The duo is enjoying their time amidst nature in one of the most-loved hill stations, Mahabaleshwar.

Yes, DiVek recently packed their bags to take a trip to the tourist spot for some quality time together and looks like they're making the most of this trip. From planting trees to hill climbing to enjoying, DiVek's Mahabaleshwar trip is filled with many-many fun moments, which they have been continuously sharing with their fans. In one of the posts, Vivek shared glimpses from their jungle adventure and caught everyone's attention. Sharing goofy pictures, Vivek wrote, 'Do pyaar karne wale jungle mein khoye nahi, jaake aa gaye.'

Divyanka has also shared several pictures on her Instagram handle, wherein she revealed her connection and love for nature. In her latest post, she is seen flaunting a hand-painted by them, having their names (Viveka and Divyanka) on it. She expressed, 'Nature always surprises me. The more you learn you realise, how less you know!'

Take a look at Divyanka and Vivek's pictures from their Mahabaleshwar holiday here:

Well, the couple's happy and goofy pictures from their trip, are certainly leaving DiVek fans awestruck, as it is after a long time that they are spending such beautiful time together. It also makes us want to go on a trip soon. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

