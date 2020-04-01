Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya reveal how they are discovering new aspects of each other

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya sure seem to be doing more than just get creative during the Coronavirus lockdown. Here's what they said during their recent live chat.

The ongoing Coronavirus lockdown has forced everyone to stay indoors and well, everyone is taking this time to put their creativity to use and, also learn something new so that they can explore new things. And well, social media is abuzz with things people are doing and how they are spending their time right now and so, celebrities too, have been sharing photos and videos of what has been up with them now that everyone is home and has time to communicate. And well, Dahiya and husband Vivek Dahiya too, shared some insights into how have they been spending their time.

Earlier in the day today, Divyanka and Vivek both went live from their Instagram handle given the ongoing trend of the same, and they got talking about some tips to follow during this period, how they have been keeping up and taking the necessary precautions, and so many other things. During their chat, the two also got talking about how they have been discovering new aspects of each other since this is the time they are spending all day together. They added how this time helps one understand their partner's personality better. Further, both of them also revealed how they have traits of their parents and how it shows.

Meanwhile, both Divyanka and Vivek have been constantly sharing photos and videos of what have the two been up to, right from cooking to working out, reading books, and of course, simply spending time together. How have you been spending your quarantine? Drop your comments below.

Credits :Instagram

