Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya set couple goals as they twin in white outfits in this throwback PHOTO

Divyanka Tripathi and her husband Vivek Dahiya set major couple goals for others as they are seen twinning in white outfits in a throwback picture. Check it out.

If there is one couple who has been making the most of the home quarantine of late, it is definitely Dahiya and her husband Vivek Dahiya. The two of them are indulging some creative as well as productive activities of late the glimpses of which we get to see on their respective social media handles. They have also proved that sharing is caring as both of them lend a helping hand to each other in every work at home.

Right from taking turns to going out for groceries to cooking food, Vivek and Divyanka have been doing it all sportingly. The two of them are considered one of the most beloved couples of Indian telly town for all the right reasons. As of now, apart from sharing glimpses of their fun banters on social media, the two TV stars have also been trying hard to spread awareness about the Coronavirus pandemic and the precautionary measures to curb the virus.

While speaking of this, we have come across a throwback picture of Divyanka and Vivek probably from last year's Holi celebrations which is all things adorable. The two of them are seen posing with one of their friends in the picture. And the best part is that they are twinning in white outfits as seen in the picture. Divyanka looks entrancing as usual in a printed white salwar suit. Vivek, on the other hand, looks dapper in a white shirt and blue jeans. It won't be wrong to say that they are setting major couple goals for others through this picture in which they are also seen flaunting similar pairs of shades.

Check out the latest pictures of Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya below:

For the unversed, Divyanka and Vivek tied the knot four years back in 2016. They have been setting major relationship goals for the past few years for all the obvious reasons. The two of them never fail to catch everyone’s attention whenever they make a public appearance together. On the professional front, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya was last seen in the popular daily soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein in which she was paired up opposite another popular television actor . The audience loved their on-screen chemistry in the show which was one of the main reasons behind its popularity. Needless to say, it is still considered one of the most popular shows to be aired on Indian television with high TRP rates. Now, the most interesting part here is that Vivek Dahiya was also a part of the show for a brief period. Ardent fans of the show still miss Divyanka’s stellar performance in the same for all the obvious reasons. For the unversed, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein went off-air a few months back and was replaced by its successor series, Yeh Hai Chahatein. As for Divyanka, she has made her digital debut last year with a web show. Vivek too will be doing the same this year with his debut web show.

