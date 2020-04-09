Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya's fun banter during an AMA session with fans is unmissable; Watch VIDEO

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya's fun banter during a recent AMA session with fans has caught everyone's attention. Check out the video.

and Vivek Dahiya have been married for four years now and are still setting out major relationship goals for all other couples out there. The two promising actors are currently making the most of the quarantine period spending time with each other. Not to forget, they have also been frequently keeping in touch with their fans on social media. Needless to say, the couple’s adorable PDAs, candid pictures, videos and other moments always leave us in complete awe.

We have recently come across an unseen video of the couple which deserves your attention. During a recent AMA session with her fans, Divyanka was interrupted by hubby Vivek in a hilarious manner that is sure to make anyone go ROFL. He suddenly appears in front of the camera leaving Divyanka in splits and informs everyone about going to get some groceries while the latter continues her live chat. The actress cannot help but laugh over the entire matter stating that he has hijacked the entire situation.

Check out the video below:

On the work front, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is popularly known for her role as Dr. Ishita in the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein helmed by Ekta Kapoor. Interestingly, Vivek Dahiya was also a part of the show and it is from here that their love story eventually blossomed. The actress made her digital debut too with a web show a few months back. And the good news is that Vivek will also be making his debut in the digital world with an upcoming web series.

