Divyanka Tripathi to Arjun Bijlani: Contestants daredevil moments in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Adventure-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has been trending ever since the shooting began in Cape Town. This year contestants were , , Rahul Vaidya, Shweta Tiwari, Nikki Tamboli, Vishal Aditya Singh, Varun Sood, Abhinav Shukla, Sana Makbul, Anushka Sen, Mahekk Chahal, Aastha Gill, Sourabh Raj Jain. Now, the finale episode will be aired this weekend. Contestants were also seen gracing the final episode and put their best fashion foot forward. Many shared pictures on their social handles.

However, there are rumours that Arjun has won the show, but the result is yet to be out. The top six contestants are Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shweta Tiwari, Rahul Vaidya and Varun Sood. Among them, the Yeh Hai Mohbbatein actress is considered as one of the strongest. Well, the show is all about daring stunts and contestants have given their best till now. There have been moments when their stunts won the audience’s heart.

Ahead of the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 finale, let’s see some of the winning moments from the show:

Divyanka Tripathi: There was a stunt when Divyanka Tripathi, Mahekk Chahal and Vishal Aditya Singh had to cross a giant swing in the middle of the air above water. While Vishal failed to complete the stunt, Mahekk completed it in around 10 minutes. But it was Divyanka who left everyone shocked by completing it in 3 minutes 36 seconds. Rohit Shetty had asked her “Do you have such swings in your residential building?”

Rahul Vaidya: The singer, who is celebrating his birthday today, had revealed his fear of water and when he had to face it for one of his stunts, he was scared. He had shared also on social media writing, “One of my fav stunts from #kkk11..I still wonder how I did it .. with the amount of water fear I have.” In the stunt, Rahul's legs were tied and he was standing at a height. He had to dive into the water and find something. He successfully managed to find the hidden thing.

Arjun Bijlani: He was seen doing an underwater stunt. He has to pick some balls which are chained and locked. The actor has to get all those balls in a given time. Arjun goes inside the water and tries to unlock all of them one by one and successfully manages to complete the task. He had called it one of the toughest stunts of his life.

Shweta Tiwari: In one of the stunts, Shweta has to run faster than the leopard and get the flag. The actress fell down but then she quickly geared up and with all her capacity ran to get the flag. Behind her was a running leopard and she had to keep herself safe as well. The stunt had left fans in complete shock. But she managed successfully.

Varun Sood: The actor was standing on a height in the scorching heat. He had to pull the flag and then throw it down at a given time. But while standing at a height, he was losing his base and shivering. But still, he managed and completed the task.

