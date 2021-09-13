Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya, Shweta Tiwari or Varun; who do yoou think will win KKK11? Vote

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, which is being hosted by Rohit Shetty, has been one of the most loved adventure based shows on Indian television. The show, which had begun with a bang early this year, is heading towards its grand finale and the fans can’t keep calm. While KKK11 had come with an interesting ensemble of contestants, it is just five of them who have managed to stick in the race at the moment after Sana Makbul’s recent elimination.

As of now, it is Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, , Varun Sood, Shweta Tiwari and Rahul Vaidya who are competing in the race to win Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Each of these contestants has shown brilliant performances in the tasks and manage to overcome the fear. In fact, they have been giving a tough competition to each other during the task. Although the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress has won the ticket to finale, the competition is getting intense with every day and each of these five is putting their best foot forward to secure a place in the finale.

Interestingly, the girl gang has been outshining on the adventure based reality show so far and have won hearts with their performances in the tasks, as the grand finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is inching closer, the competition is going to get intense and will be keeping everyone on their toes. Who do you think will lift the winner’s trophy on Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 11? Share your views in the comment section below.

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: From Shayaris to playing the guitar, find out the hidden talents of contestants