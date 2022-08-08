Divyanka Tripathi to Arjun Bijlani: TV stars who rejected Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss is one of the most popular and most awaited shows in the telly industry. The show has been entertaining the audience for more than a decade. The reality show, hosted by Bollywood star Salman Khan, has a loyal fanbase. People love to see their favourite stars locked inside the Bigg Boss house. This show has given name and fame to numerous contestants over the years, but there are still many actors who do not wish to be part of the entertainment reality show till now.

Divyanka Tripathi

The actress has been approached for the show for many years, but she never gave a nod for the reality show. In an interview with Etimes TV, the actress was asked about taking part in another popular reality show Bigg Boss. To this, she said, “I don't know if I will ever do Bigg Boss. The show scares me a little. As I told you earlier, I am an introvert, so on top of it staying away from home and my husband Vivek all these thoughts scares me and I find it difficult. So this is the phobia I have. I can't stay away from my family for long. It is a difficult task.”

Arjun Bijlani

The actor has been part of numerous TV reality shows, but not Bigg Boss. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, he shared, “I don’t know if I can stay without my family for four months. That’s one of the major reasons that always stops me from doing it. It's not like you have to act there or perform there, you are going to go mad there and you know it. So I don’t know if I want to choose that as of now in my life, so that’s why.”

Jennifer Winget

The actress was offered the reality show Bigg Boss 14, hosted by Salman Khan, but she chose to focus on her show Beyhadh 2 instead of the reality show.

Sriti Jha

Kumkum Bhagya fame Sriti Jha is presently seen in the reality-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. She denied the rumours of being part of Bigg Boss 16.

Shivangi Joshi

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 fame Shivangi Joshi feels she is not at all suitable for the chaos that is Bigg Boss. She told Bollywood Hungama, "I don't think I'm a Bigg Boss person, I avoid chaotic situations, as of now I don't think I can do it."

