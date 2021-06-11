  1. Home
Divyanka Tripathi asks 'Pic 1 or 2 or both?' as she drops pretty clicks from KKK 11 sets; Here's what fans say

Currently, the shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is going on in Cape Town and Divyanka Tripathi is a part of it. Amid this, she has shared photos from the location and asked fans an important question.
As Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 shoot continues in Cape Town, the contestants on the show are making the most of their time together. Among them, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is also ensuring that she enjoys the trip while competing with other contestants on the show. Not just this, Divyanka has also been flaunting her sporty attire since she landed in Cape Town and her Instagram feed can serve as style inspiration for millions of her fans. Once again, Divyanka dropped photos from Cape Town and this time, she asked fans to pick between two photos. 

Taking to her Instagram handle, Divyanka shared two photos in a smart and sporty attire while shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. In the photos, Divyanka is seen clad in a white tank top with navy blue zipper and matching track pants. With it, she is seen sporting sneakers. Her hair is perfectly styled and make up is kept natural for the day's shoot. As she posed in both the photos, Divyanka soaked in the sun and looked every bit gorgeous. However, she asked fans to pick between both of her photos and she got some interesting replies. 

Take a look:

Sharing the photos, Divyanka wrote, "Pic 1 or 2 or both?." A fan wrote, "BOTH BUT 2." Another wrote, "Pic 1." Another wrote, "Both ma'am." Akansha Puri also replied, "How does it matter 1 or 2 ...You look pretty anywyz."

Meanwhile, Divyanka has been dropping glimpses from behind-the-scenes of KKK 11 shoot on social media and fans have been loving her camaraderie with fellow contestants like Shweta Tiwari, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Vishal Aditya Singh, Varun Sood and others. She also shared photos with Rohit Shetty on Instagram and expressed that she was quite fascinated by him. 

Also Read| Divyanka Tripathi recalls her first ever audition experience; Says ‘Was not prepared at all’

Credits :Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Instagram

