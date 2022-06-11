Divyanka Tripathi attends Manish Naggdev, Malika Juneja's engagement with Vivek Dahiya; Posts PICS of ceremony

Television actor Manish Naggdev has finally got engaged to his ladylove Malika Juneja, and the couple celebrated this day with their close friends from the industry and family members. The lovebirds planned a destination engagement and exchanged rings in Goa. Kamya Panjabi, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya share a special bond with Manish and were seen marking their presence on their friend's special day. The actors who attended the celebration have been sharing amusing pictures and videos of Manish and Malika's engagement.

Today, Divyanka Tripathi shared a picture along with the newly engaged couple on her Instagram account. In this picture, we can spot, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya being clicked with Manish Naggdev and Malika Juneja. Sharing this picture, Divyanka captioned, "सदा सुखी रहो! #Engaged". Malika Juneja was seen dressed in a beautiful light purple lehenga with a veil, whereas Manish looked handsome as ever in a velvet royal blue suit. Divyanka and Vivek also looked amazing and have opted for the perfect outfits for this beachside engagement.

Divyanka Tripathi's parents were also spotted attending the engagement ceremony of Manish and Malika. In another post, the actress shared some adorable photos with hubby Vivek Dahiya. Divyanka also uploaded some group pictures and fun videos with her parents and friends. Sharing more pictures from this celebration, Divyanka captioned, "#Album wala feel #PhotoDump".

Speaking of Divyanka and Vivek, the duo made a stylish appearance at their friend's engagement celebration. Divyanka sported a leafy printed green-white outfit, and on the other hand, Vivek donned an all-white look for the event.

Earlier, Kamya Panjabi had shared memorable moments from Manish Naggdev and Malika Juneja's engagement on her Instagram handle.

