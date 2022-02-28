Divyanka Tripathi is back to her school days as she has her 'favourite beverage while studying'; Check out

Divyanka Tripathi is among the most popular actresses. She loves to take part in new trends and often shares pictures on social media. Divyanka Tripathi is married to actor Vivek Dahiya and she often shares pictures of her trips and date nights. The actress has shared a picture of her late-night study session as she sits comfortably at her home.

In the pictures shared by the actress, she is seen sitting in her cosy study area with a laptop. A cup of hot beverage is also kept next to the laptop. She looks beautiful in a light pink T-shirt and glasses. There is a beautiful floral backdrop and there is a bookshelf on one side of the walls.

Divyanka captioned, “School life never ends! My favorite part is a warm beverage to smoothly gulp down all the new information. Who all are with me studying nowadays? Raise your hands”.

See post here:

The actress was last seen on the television screens for the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, in which she became the first runner-up. Her stunts were highly appreciated in the show and was given the title of ‘Dhakad’. She also made her music video debut some days back, with the song ‘Babul Da Vedha’. She had played the character of a desi Punjabi girl in the music video.

