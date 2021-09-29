Divyanka Tripathi on being part of KKK11: Many people thought I was misfit & were surprised to see me perform

Divyanka Tripathi was one of the most popular contestants of the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She became the first runner up of the show, but she shared in an interview that she never thought that she will reach the finale of the Rohit Shetty hosted show. She shared with Etimes TV, “When I entered the show, I didn’t even think that I would reach the finale. I not only surprised myself but everyone else. Many people thought I was a misfit for the show and were surprised to see me perform the stunts. But I had a feeling since the beginning of the show that I would not win it. But the kind of love and respect I have earned through this show is priceless.”

Talking about her whole journey in the show, she shared that she was deemed unfit by many for such a show. She said, “I think I was a common man on the show. I wasn’t the fittest of them all. And people sometimes tend to underestimate women who handle households. I didn’t know how far I could push myself, but I had one thing in my mind that I would never say no. I am happy that I have set an example and through this I hope people see that if they are determined they can do things.”

Divyanka also said that she has not done many reality shows but this one will always be very special for her. She said, "After I returned I was eagerly waiting to watch the episodes because I didn’t know how the final product would look. This is one shows in which I had a lot of fun working. I haven’t done too many reality shows, so I was wondering if I was too quiet and not much of a drama queen. But when I saw myself on screen, I saw that whenever I spoke, I spoke well. My introvert personality was shining on the show.”

Also read- KKK 11: Divyanka Tripathi's fans say she won their hearts, hail her fearless journey on the show