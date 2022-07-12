Divyanka Tripathi calls her, Vivek Dahiya’s 6th wedding anniversary trip to Maldives ‘Paradise on Earth’; PICS

Actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is a very well-known actress in the industry and also enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handle owing to her style statement. The diva rose to stardom with her acting chops in the popular daily soap 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' and got highly appreciated for her excellent performance. The actress is quite expressive on her social media handle and often shares glamourous pictures from her photoshoot in amazing outfits, and fans always shower their love on her photos. The actress loves to celebrate special moments of her life and on her and Vivek’s 6th wedding anniversary, the couple took a trip to the Maldives.

The duo completed 6 years of their blissful marriage on July 8, this year. An adorable couple of the telly industry, are spending quality in the Maldives. Divyanka has been sharing pictures and videos of the trip. The fans are loving the virtual tour of the beautiful beaches of Maldives. Divyanka has recently shared a picture of her and Vivek at the pool which is adjacent to the ocean. The view is spectacular and Vivek is lost in Divankya’s eyes. Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 actress sported a blue full sleeves swimsuit with frill details, while Vivek sported printed boxers. She captioned, “Paradises do exist on Earth.”

See photo here-

Divyanka and Vivek's love story:

Divyanka and Vivek worked together on the popular show - Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and fell in love with each other. The duo tied the knot in 2016 in Bhopal. Divyanka and Vivek love to go on dates and trips together whenever they get time.

Divyanka Tripathi's career:

On the work front, Divyanka was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Divyanka Tripathi has also been a part of TV shows like Yeh Hai Chahatein (which is a spin-off of Ye Hai Mohabbatein), Banu Main Teri Dulhan, Intezaar, Teri Meri Love Stories, and Mrs. And Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale. She also did her first music video Babul Da Vedha for which she was highly appreciated for her acting chops in it.

