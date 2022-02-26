Divyanka Tripathi calls herself a ‘Happy filmy keeda’ & posts selfie from last night's movie outing

Divyanka Tripathi is regarded as one of the most sought-after actresses in the television industry. She has been part of numerous successful daily shows and she was last seen in the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The actress regularly shares posts for her fans on social media. Divyanka looks gorgeous in her latest selfie.

Divyanka Tripathi is known for her love for films. The actress called herself a happy movie buff as she shared a selfie from her movie outing. She sported a black attire and red lips completed her look. She captioned, “Movie outing last night... You are looking at a Happy #FilmyKeeda #selfie”.

See post here-

The actress recently came into the limelight for her interview with India Forums about not wanting to play a helpless or submissive woman. She shared that she wants to show women as ‘multi-taskers’. She said that she wants to make them aware and have them know that they are more powerful than society portrays them to be. She added that a lot of times, the expectations of people or their thinking about how women can only do so much, and they are told that they can only do this, and not do that, they simply agree to that and sit back. She emphasised that the women are prepped for everything; she wants to show that they are multi-taskers.



