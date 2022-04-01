Divyanka Tripathi calls Vivek Dahiya ‘Meri Jaan' as he smothers her with a kiss; VIDEO

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are regarded as the most adorable couples in the Telly world. They love to go on dates and trips together whenever they get time. The couple is loved by the fans for their adorable chemistry. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress is very active on social media and often shares videos and pictures with hubby Vivek. She recently shared a video of them prepping to go out as Vivek kisses her on the cheek.

In the reel shared by the actress, she is seen dressed in a beautiful navy blue off-shoulder dress. Her hair is lightly curled and she had sported red lipstick for the look and stud earrings. Vivek Dahiya looks dapper in a pink pantsuit and crisp white shirt. In the cute video, Divyanka is seen asking Vivek about her earring, and as an excuse for checking her earring, he then kisses her on the cheek. She is seen blushing as he hugs her. She had put Alia Bhatt’s song ‘Meri Jaan’ from movie Gangubai Kahthiawadi. She shared in the caption, “Zara badmash, zara shaitan hai tu. Meri Jaan hai tu! #MeriJaan”.

Numerous fans of the couple dropped heart and fire emojis on the video. Some commented, “Both r beautiful couple”, “I love that Mr.Shy Dahiya accepted to do this reel. Cuties”, “Beautiful couple”, “AWWWW”, “Cute couple”, etc.

On the work front, Divyanka Tripathi was last seen in the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She was the first runner-up of the show. She also made her music video debut with ‘Babul Da Vedha’, which was highly appreciated by her fans. The actress will be soon seen in a short story named “Jeena Abhi Baaki Hai”.

