Divyanka Tripathi calls Vivek Dahiya ‘prankster photographer’ for THIS reason

Divyanka Tripathi is deemed as one of the most fashionable actresses in the entertainment industry. She is active on social media and regularly shares her pictures. The actress is married to actor Vivek Dahiya, and they completed 5 years of togetherness. Vivek Dahiya is fond of photography and he often clicks her pictures. In the recent picture, as Divyanka poses at the time of sunset, he is seen trying to prank her.

In the picture shared by Divyanka, she looks gorgeous in a blue embroidery work kaftan-style top. She wore black sunglasses as she posed for the pictures. She shared in the caption, “My prankster photographer Mr Vivek Dahiya was clearly waiting for me to smile wider, so he can stealthily make me 'Eat the Sun'! See next two pics and tell me if I'm wrong”.

See photos here:

Divyanka and Vivek often go on trips together and share pictures on social media. He had also arranged a special date for her on Valentine’s Day and she had shared pictures of the beautiful décor. She had captioned it as, “What we ate, where we sat, more than that what I value is that you did something for me that was beyond your comfort zone.”

Divyanka Tripathi was last seen on the adventure-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, in which she was the first runner-up. The actress also made her music video debut with the song, “Babul Da Vedha”.



