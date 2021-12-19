Divyanka Tripathi can't stop gushing about hubby Vivek Dahiya and these PICS are proof

Telly world one of the most popular couples Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are currently vacationing in Abu Dhabi. They are sharing pictures and videos on social media and leaving fans in awe. To note, they are the most loved couple on television and enjoy a huge fan following. They are in Abu Dhabi to celebrate Divyanka’s birthday. The actress, who turned 37 years old this year, received wishes from her co-stars, industry friends, as well as her fans. DiVEek fans also praised Vivek for pulling off a beautiful surprise.

Sharing some pictures on her Instagram handle, the actress wrote, “& I think to myself, what a beautiful world,” In the pictures, the actress just cannot take her eyes off from hubby as both strike a pose on a beachside. She is wearing a light blue colour printed dress with her hair left open. Divyanka is not wearing bold makeup but kept it to minimalistic. While Vivek opted for casuals. He was seen wearing a simple black T-shirt paired with denim.

On her birthday, Vivek had prepared a grand surprise and the duo looked adorable celebrating the special day. Vivek surprised the actress with a cake along with a cute photo frame that had pictures of the couple. The cake was baked by Vivek.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Posting the video, the actress had written, “got a beyond perfect gift, when my birthday dinner turned into a dream date. Me - flattered!” The actress also shared a couple of pictures, featuring the duo. On the work front, she was last seen in Crime Patrol. Fans are waiting to see her in new show.

