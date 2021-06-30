Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’s Divyanka Tripathi celebrates Pride Month with a serene PIC: Love who you love

Divyanka Tripathi has shared a rainbow-colored selfie to celebrate Pride Month on Instagram. Scroll further to check out the picture.

‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ star has emerged to be one of the biggest stars working currently on television. With her emotional character and soulful performances, she has made a special place in the hearts of audience members. Divyanka has recently participated in season 11 of the popular reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. All the participants of the show have recently come back to India following their shooting in Cape Town along with the host Rohit Shetty. Divyanka is pretty active on social media as she often shares glimpses from her personal as well as professional life with her fans.

Divyanka Tripathi recently posted a picture on her Instagram looking absolutely stunning. The picture is posted to celebrate Pride Month 2021. She wrote a heartfelt caption along with the image, which read, “Love who you love. Live the way you love’ promoting equality for the LGBTQ members. Many of her fans commented on the picture complimenting the actress. Divyanka also achieved a milestone by garnering a huge sum of 15 million followers on Instagram. Many of her fan clubs congratulated her on social media for amassing such a large number of followers. Divyanka enjoys a huge fan following amongst the audiences due to her successful shows.

Take a look at the post:

Speaking about her experience of shooting Khatron Ke Khiladi in Cape Town, Divyanka has previously said, “I am happy in fact being back, I’ll definitely miss the show. But when it comes to Cape Town, I think I would like to revisit it with Vivek (Dahiya, actor-husband) and explore it better.”

