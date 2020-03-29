  1. Home
  2. tv

Divyanka Tripathi CLARIFIES her pilot brother is not Coronavirus positive; Asks people to stop #Coronashaming

Divyanka Tripathi has come out to clear about her pilot brother's self-quarantine reasons, insists that he is not COVID-19 positive. Read on.
4127 reads Mumbai
Divyanka Tripathi CLARIFIES her pilot brother is not Coronavirus positive; Asks people to stop #CoronashamingDivyanka Tripathi CLARIFIES her pilot brother is not Coronavirus positive; Asks people to stop #Coronashaming
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
Divyanka Tripathi, who has been enjoying her time in quarantine cooking and sharing moments with hubby Vivek Dahiya, found herself in a recent mess. Well, it all started when information about the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress's pilot brother being in self-quarantine in his Bhopal home started doing the rounds. Within no time, people started speculating about her brother's health and Divyanka started receiving calls from her well-wishers. However, when the Times of India got in touch with Divyanka, she quashed all such rumours of her brother being COVID-19 positive. 
 
She told TOI that her brother willingly chose to self-quarantine because it is his duty as a vigilant citizen. Revealing a disturbing incident, Divyanka said that a few days after her brother's self-quarantine period was over, some labels were put up outside their Bhopal home. The labels had her brother's name written on it. She mentioned that her sibling has been in self-isolation on March 15. Further clarifying on the speculations, Divyanka said that it is nowhere mentioned that he is a COVID-19 patient.
 
The diva also cleared the air saying that it is just a precautionary measure that has been taken. Divyanka revealed that her brother's last international flight was approximately 13 days ago. He has not shown any Coronavirus and has been reporting regularly to the authorized government doctors. She added, 'All aviation crew members, who have been on international flights in the recent past, have self-quarantined themselves, but it does not mean that they have tested positive.
 
The Nach Baliye 9 recently took to her Instagram account to share a long note on #Coronashaming and urged people to not create panic over everything. She slammed people who are discriminating against doctors and airline staff amid the coronavirus scare. 
 

Check out Divyanka's post here: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#CoronaShaming is most dastardly act one can indulge into. Keep distance, be careful but don't lose empathy that primarily defines us as humans. My brother is a pilot, willingly self quarantined at home, while SHOWING NO SYMPTOMS for 13 days. Even if he would have been affected he would have got himself treated like any other dutiful staff. Until recently, when officials posted a label outside our Bhopal house which is important but it 'failed to mention that he's NOT COVID POSITIVE', I didn't know what trauma airline staff was going through. Several being made to leave their houses, many are being ill treated, their families are being stigmatised...just because THEY CHOSE TO SERVE YOU OVER THEIR LIFE! My father risks his life everyday to provide others medicines from his pharmacy. My brother dared to keep flying till last government directive so that several stranded passengers can return home. It's a risk so many brothers, sisters, fathers, mothers are taking every day providing us essential services, while their families can only pray for their well being. We conveniently traveled and we are still shopping for our medicines, grocery etc but when it comes to addressing these selfless workers, some of us choose to ostracise them! Least we can do is be respectful as neighbors and fellow citizens, let them live with dignity, if not thank them personally. #AviationCrewDeservesRespect #BeingQuarantinedIsNotBeingPositive #StopCoronaShaming #NotAllQuarantinedArePositive

A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on

 
 

Credits :Times of India / Instagram

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015

Add new comment

close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement