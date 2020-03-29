Divyanka Tripathi CLARIFIES her pilot brother is not Coronavirus positive; Asks people to stop #Coronashaming

Divyanka Tripathi has come out to clear about her pilot brother's self-quarantine reasons, insists that he is not COVID-19 positive. Read on.

, who has been enjoying her time in quarantine cooking and sharing moments with hubby Vivek Dahiya, found herself in a recent mess. Well, it all started when information about the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress's pilot brother being in self-quarantine in his Bhopal home started doing the rounds. Within no time, people started speculating about her brother's health and Divyanka started receiving calls from her well-wishers. However, when the Times of India got in touch with Divyanka, she quashed all such rumours of her brother being COVID-19 positive.

She told TOI that her brother willingly chose to self-quarantine because it is his duty as a vigilant citizen. Revealing a disturbing incident, Divyanka said that a few days after her brother's self-quarantine period was over, some labels were put up outside their Bhopal home. The labels had her brother's name written on it. She mentioned that her sibling has been in self-isolation on March 15. Further clarifying on the speculations, Divyanka said that it is nowhere mentioned that he is a COVID-19 patient.

The diva also cleared the air saying that it is just a precautionary measure that has been taken. Divyanka revealed that her brother's last international flight was approximately 13 days ago. He has not shown any Coronavirus and has been reporting regularly to the authorized government doctors. She added, 'All aviation crew members, who have been on international flights in the recent past, have self-quarantined themselves, but it does not mean that they have tested positive.

The Nach Baliye 9 recently took to her Instagram account to share a long note on #Coronashaming and urged people to not create panic over everything. She slammed people who are discriminating against doctors and airline staff amid the coronavirus scare.



