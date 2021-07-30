Divyanka Tripathi confirms rejecting Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, Says ‘I want to play an IAS officer’

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant , on Thursday, July 29, hosted a live session on Instagram to interact personally with her fans. During the live interaction, Divyanka dwelled into many aspects of her life, from unveiling the recent project that she has rejected to expressing the kind of characters she wants to play on screen in future. The TV star was accompanied by her husband Vivek Dahiya during the live session. Talking about Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, Divyanka said that she gave a look test for the daily soap. However, the actor couldn’t relate to the character and hence ended up rejecting the opportunity.

Divyanka explained, "Yes, I was offered Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 and I had even given a look test for the show. But I did not say yes to the show as I could not relate to the character. Whenever I take up any project I totally devote myself to it and it is like getting married to the role and if I am not convinced about the role, I will never do it. I couldn't feel like the character. Hence, I had to say no to Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2."

Furtheron, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame elucidated that she is looking forward to stepping out of her comfort zone and portraying a fierce role on screen. Divyanka believes although she has a ‘soft face’, she wants to do something more challenging. "I am actually looking forward to a show or film where I can be seen in a different zone. I have a very soft face I know but I now want to play an IAS officer, Forest range officer, or a negative character, something very different. I want to do something challenging. I am reading a few different scripts and I hope to find something interesting and challenging."

Talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11, the stunt-based reality show premiered on July 17, this year. Contestant Nikki Tamboli was evicted during the first elimination round. Speaking of Divyanka, her fellow contestants including consider the actor as a strong competitor in the show.

