Divyanka Tripathi cooks a Thai dish for Vivek Dahiya while in quarantine leaving him in complete awe; VIDEO

Vivek Dahiya has shared a video on his Instagram handle in which wife Divyanka Tripathi is seen cooking a Thai dish for him. Check out the video.

and her husband Vivek Dahiya are currently one of the most popular and beloved couples of the Indian television industry. The two of them are currently making the most of their quarantine period spending quality time with each other. And the best part is that they have been sharing bits and pieces of their daily lives with fans on social media too. A day back, Divyanka and Vivek lit up their house with earthen lamps thereby obliging with PM Modi’s #9baje9minute call.

Recently, Vivek has shared a video on his Instagram handle in which Divyanka is seen cooking a special Thai dish with peanut satay sauce for him. The actor is in complete awe of his beautiful wife as he mentions the food as seemingly delicious and hopes it will taste good too. While Vivek is seen sporting a simple grey t-shirt, Divyanka, on the other hand, is seen wearing a black outfit with dramatic sleeves.

Check out the video below:

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya tied the knot back in July 2016 and have been setting major couple goals for others since then. Be it their social media PDAs or be it their exotic vacays, Divyanka and Vivek are the perfect examples for a perfect couple and there is no doubt about it. The two of them were earlier a part of the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein too. Vivek will soon be making his digital debut with a web show which is on the verge of release post the lockdown period.

(ALSO READ: Divyanka Tripathi shares a picture perfect photo with Vivek Dahiya and the paneer she cooked)

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More