Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya: 7 times the actress nailed her traditional looks with panache

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya looks pretty in traditional outfits and there is no denying about this fact. Take a look at some of her traditional avatars that she has nailed with utter perfection.

Dahiya is undoubtedly one of the most popular faces of the Indian television industry for all the obvious reasons. Apart from portraying her acting prowess, the actress is known for her utter beauty and impeccable fashion choices which is evident from her multiple pictures on social media. The beautiful smile that Divyanka flashes all the time adds further to weightage to her entire looks and there is no denying about this fact. This is the reason why she enjoys a massive fan following too.

The talented actress has appeared in numerous popular TV shows including Ramayan, Intezaar, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. But if there is one show in which Divyanka’s character was loved the most, it is definitely Yeh Hai Mohabbatein which was helmed by none other than Indian television’s own Czarina, Ekta Kapoor. Divyanka was roped in opposite in this family drama and their amazing on-screen chemistry was one of the main reasons behind the show’s popularity.

For the unversed, Divyanka portrayed the role of a South Indian woman in the daily soap who ties the knot with a divorced Punjabi guy. The audience immediately connected with her character as Dr. Ishita Bhalla aka Ishimaa which made her earn immense fame and appreciation from everyone. The actress flaunted beautiful sarees in the show that also set major fashion goals for all the ladies out there. She was like the perfect epitome of the modern Indian woman as showcased in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Needless to say, it was one of the most-watched shows on Indian television for reasons that were quite obvious. Numerous fans were left heartbroken when Yeh Hai Mohabbatein went off-air suddenly. However, ardent fans will surely remember the character of Dr. Ishita aka Ishimaa from the show that won hearts.

(ALSO READ: Divyanka Tripathi recalls old times as she shares a throwback VIDEO of one of her rehearsals)

It won’t be wrong to call Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya a fashion icon of the Indian television industry as she has experimented with multiple kinds of outfits over time. However, there is no doubt about this fact that the actress looks beautiful the most in traditional outfits. Be it a sheer net saree or be it a simple salwar suit, Divyanka has nailed everything with perfection which is evident from her beautiful pictures that instantly become viral on the internet. Pinkvilla now brings to you certain pictures of the actress in which she nails the traditional look with panache.

Check out a few pictures of Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya in which she looks stunning in traditional outfits:

1. Divyanka in floral kurta and sharara

This is one of the best looks of the actress in which she flaunts a white floral kurta teamed up with a matching sharara.

2. The actress slays an anarkali suit

Divyanka’s love for white is evident from these pictures again in which she dons a pretty white anarkali suit

3. The beautiful Punjabi Kudi!

The actress shows off her swag in a red-colored salwar suit as she dresses up like a Punjabi bride in this pictures.

4. The saree swag

Sunglasses and sarees are a perfect combo and Divyanka proves the same while nailing this traditional look in the above picture.

5. The stunning look in a saree

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya looks stunning in a green saree with golden prints in this picture.

6. Beauty in blue!

The actress looks ethereal in a plain blue saree teamed up with a matching printed blouse in this picture

7. The lehenga wala look

Divyanka steals hearts yet again as she dons a pretty lehenga for attending an event.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×